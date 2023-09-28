Police continue to investigate serious collision between e-scooter, U-Haul truck
Calgary police continue to investigate a collision between an e-scooter and a U-Haul truck earlier this week that sent the scooter operator to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E. around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Police said a 34-year-old man was operating an e-scooter when he lost control and fell into the northeast corner of the intersection and the path of an oncoming U-Haul truck.
The U-Haul struck the operator of the e-scooter who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the U-Haul brought the truck to a stop and was not injured.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
