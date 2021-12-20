Police continue to investigate weekend crash in Wellesley Township
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A 31-year-old man from Perth County was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a single motor vehicle crash in Wellesley Township.
It happened at about 2:25 p.m. on Deborah Glaister Line and Manser Road, according to a news releasefrom Waterloo Regional Police Service.
The driver was reportedly driving east on Deborah Glaister Line, when he lost control and hit a tree.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward or to contact Crime Stoppers.
