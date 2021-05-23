Police continue to search for missing person in Lake St. Clair

A water rescue has turned into a search mission on Lake St. Clair.

Windsor police confirming they are now looking for the body of a man who they describe as in his early 20s.

Two OPP vessels were searching the water near Sandpoint Beach Sunday.

Officers were called to a person in distress around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after he was reportedly swimming in the area at the time

The U.S. Coast guard also assisted with the rescue mission Saturday with a vessel and a helicopter.

Officials tell CTV News alcohol did not play a factor in the man's death.

The family has since been notified and are quote devastated.

The search is ongoing.