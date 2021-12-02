Police continue years-long search for missing Kitchener man
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Spencer Turcotte
Waterloo regional police are continuing their years-long search of a missing Kitchener man.
Brady Wind, 36, was last seen in December 2018 in the city’s downtown core.
He is described as 5’8,” with a medium build, short brown hair and a receding hairline. He also has several tattoos on his forearm and neck.
For more photos and details about Wind, you can visit his missing person’s profile.
Anyone who had contact with Wind during the month and year he went missing, or may have information about his whereabouts, are asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
The Christmas Express rolling again this holiday season in Duncan, B.C.After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C. is set to welcome guests onboard its Christmas Express once again.
-
Stoney Nakoda language being preserved through new educational resourcePreserving the Stoney Nakoda language is the purpose behind a new resource created by the Stoney Education Authority (SEA) with support from The Language Conservancy.
-
Smiths Falls woman dies after falling off moving vehicle in Leeds CountyOntario Provincial Police were called to an incident on the 1000 Islands Parkway just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Toronto mother starts company that sells toys for significantly less than retail priceOde to Toy aims to support Toronto parents while reducing waste and over-consumerism by selling preloved toys at significantly lowered prices.
-
Edmonton Reuse Centre reopening in January 2022For the first time since March 2020, the Reuse Centre will reopen in January to help Edmontonians divert items from the landfill.
-
B.C. government monitoring deer for COVID-19 virus after 3 infected in QuebecBritish Columbia's Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is monitoring the province's deer population for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, but says no virus has been detected so far.
-
Toronto couple hit with $20,000 damage bill after appliance delivery goes wrongWhen Joseph Leung needed to replace his washer and dryer, he had no idea it would end up costing him more than $20,000 and causing him more than six months of stress.
-
Waterloo Region to administer boosters to 50+ age group starting Dec. 13The Region of Waterloo announced it will be ready to administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who are 50 years of age and older starting Dec. 13.
-
Fatal collisions involving pedestrian, cyclist reported Wednesday night in Manitoba: RCMPManitoba RCMP said two people have died following separate collisions on Manitoba highways Wednesday night, and dark roads are believed to be a factor.