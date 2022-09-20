Police converge on Sudbury apartment building to arrest suspect

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said Tuesday afternoon.

"Charged with multiple offences," police said in a tweet.

Charges include assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and robbery.

"He will be held in custody overnight," police said.

Original story:

Greater Sudbury Police are currently on the scene of a Bruce Avenue apartment building in an attempt to take a suspect into custody.

"Officers currently on scene of apartment building in relation to a 37-year-old man wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants," police said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

"The wanted man is believed to be contained in a unit by ERU. Officers working to peacefully resolve incident."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.