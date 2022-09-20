Police converged on Sudbury apartment building on Tuesday

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greater Sudbury Police Services were securing the apartment building on Bruce Avenue in an attempt to take a suspect into custody.

"Officers currently on scene of apartment building in relation to a 37-year-old man wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants," police said in a tweet.

"The wanted man is believed to be contained in a unit by (Emergency Response Unit) ERU. Officers working to peacefully resolve incident."

According to another tweet, the incident resulted in a 27-year-old man, wanted on outstanding warrants for multiple counts of theft and failing to comply, being arrested.

The 27-year-old suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

The ERU cleared the unit concerned Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives applied for a search warrant of the unit.

“The 37-year-old man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants is still outstanding,” Greater Sudbury Police Services spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn confirmed with CTV News in an email on Wednesday.

Individuals with related information are asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.