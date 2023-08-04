iHeartRadio

Police cordoned near downtown high rise after item thrown to the ground


Windsor police cordoned the apartment building at 1666 Ouellette after an item thrown to the ground in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Police are restricting access to 1666 Ouellette Avenue to protect the public and tenants after an item was thrown from a balcony.

According to police someone threw an item to the ground in front of Marine City Apartments Friday morning.

