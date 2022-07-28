Police, coroner on scene at beach in Colwood, B.C.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.

The West Shore RCMP issued a statement on Twitter shortly after 12:30 p.m. saying a portion of Ocean Boulevard was closed at Esquimalt Lagoon.

"There is no known risk to the public at this time," the RCMP said. "Thank you for allowing space for investigators to do their job."

Officers had taped off a large section of the beach area. Investigators were taking photos of a small, dark-coloured car parked near the beach shortly after 1 p.m.

The beach remains open outside of the area behind the police tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.