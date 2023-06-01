Police cracking down on noise and crime at Riverfront Festival Plaza

Windsor police are telling the public to expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

It’s in response to growing complaints about excessive noise and criminal activity.

Police say they will maintain a highly visible presence at and around the plaza near Riverside Drive and Glengarry Avenue.

“Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit and City Centre Patrol (CCP) will take a strict but fair enforcement approach to ensure public safety and keep the peace,” said a social media post from WPS.

The plaza and all municipal parks are closed between midnight and 5 a.m. per the City of Windsor bylaw 200-2002.