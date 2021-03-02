Police in west Quebec broke up three illegal gatherings at short-term rentals over the weekend, issuing nearly two-dozen tickets.

In one of the cases, the property had been rented under the false pretense that it was going to be occupied by a family of five, MRC des Collines police said.

On Sunday, police visited that home on d’Oslo Road in Cantley and found 11 people there, only two of whom shared the same address. All 11 people were fined $1,550 each. Their ages ranged from 19 to 28 years old, police said.

On Saturday, police visited an apartment building on Bouvrette Road and found two gatherings in separate units, one with four people and another with six people. They were also all fined.

A 32-year-old man at that site was also in breach of his probation.

Under COVID-19 restrictions in the Outaouais, visitors from other addresses are prohibited with some exceptions, including for people who live alone and those requiring care.