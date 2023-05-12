Police credit quick-thinking officer for saving a man
Windsor police are crediting quick thinking by their officers to help save a man found lying on the road.
Police say officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Walker Road, where a man was found lying on the road, under the influence.
Const. Nick Long, a member of our Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT), quickly took action and administered Narcan three times, which helped the man regain a pulse.
Quick thinking and expert response by our officers saved a life yesterday!
Constable Nick Long, a member of our Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team MCRRT team, quickly took action and administered Narcan three times, which helped the man regain a pulse. pic.twitter.com/c49ksrHn7L
Police say thanks to the officer's prompt response, the situation was stabilized and the man was transported to the hospital for further medical attention.
“Please join us in commending the quick thinking and dedication of our officers, who work tirelessly to keep our community safe,” said a social media post form police. “Let's all continue to stay vigilant and look out for one another.”
