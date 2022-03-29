Police crews rake Newmarket canal for missing man

Police crews are searching a canal at the Tom Taylor Trail in Newmarket for a missing man not seen since Friday.

Investigators say Cher Hao Wong's family saw him leaving his Newmarket home on Bristol Road around the dinner hour on March 25.

They say Wong was spotted hours later in the area of Main Street South and Timothy Street.

Investigators say the 37-year-old came to Canada six months ago from Singapore and is familiar with the area and public transit system.

"Investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact police," York Regional Police stated in a release.

Police and the K9 unit are raking the lake near Bayview Parkway at Elgin Street Tuesday but say they have no reason to believe he is or isn't in the water, adding it's part of their search.

Wong is five feet seven inches tall with an average build. He has short black hair, brown eyes and is clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat, brown boots, black pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt and prescription eyeglasses.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.