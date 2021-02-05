The Winnipeg police helped de-escalate a mental health incident, preventing a man from hurting himself.

Police said officers responded to a call of an armed man in an apartment building in the William Whyte neighbourhood at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The person, who police said was suffering from a mental health crisis, barricade the door and refused to leave the suite. He was also leaning in and out of a window threatening to hurt himself.

The Crisis Intervention Unit was deployed, and negotiations lasted throughout the night. At 9:45 a.m. the man surrendered to police and was taken to hospital. No injuries were reported.

Police believe methamphetamine was a factor in the incident.