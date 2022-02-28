Police cruiser struck in St. Catharines, Ont. while investigating a separate collision
A police cruiser was struck by a vehicle while investigating another collision in St. Catharines, Ont.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, an officer was on the QEW at Lake Street investigating a minor collision when another vehicle struck their cruiser.
In photographs from the scene, which were posted to social media, it appears as though the cruiser was struck from behind.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
#NiagaraOPP on scene #QEW eastbound at #LakeSt in #StCatharines, a cruiser was struck, while officer was on scene investigating another minor collision. Please use caution proceeding through area. Investigation ongoing. ^kw pic.twitter.com/5MWqtH8cvM— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 28, 2022
Police are warning drivers to use caution when travelling through the area.
An investigation is ongoing.
