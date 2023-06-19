Police cruisers hit by alleged impaired driver

A 39-year-old alleged impaired driver is facing several charges after hitting multiple Waterloo Regional Service Police (WRPS) cruisers just after midnight on Sunday.

In a press release, WRPS said around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area Meadowvale Road in Waterloo, for a report of a possible impaired driver.

A woman driving a black GMC was stopped for a traffic stop.

According to police she then attempted to flee.

Police said the driver drove into a parked fully marked WRPS cruiser. She then reversed into a second marked police cruiser.

“It was like midnight, I just fell asleep, woke up, there was a car right here spinning its tires smashing back and forth between two cop cars that had them blocked off and the two cops were like get on the ground – they were full on intense mode,” said witness Tyler Flood.

He said he thinks police smashed the vehicle’s window to get the woman out of the car.

It was insane, I’ve never seen that at all in my whole 28 years of living here,” Flood said.

Flood said officers had guns drawn at one point as they tried to get the woman to comply.

Police did not say what the extent of damages to the police vehicles is.

The driver was arrested and charged with the following: