Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started

Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."

Winnipeg police were called to the 700 block of Dufferin around 12:10 a.m. for reports of a family dispute.

Police said a man inside the home was not complying with officers, which resulted in "considerable" police resources being called to the area. The police presence resulted in the road being blocked.

Police were eventually able to take a man into custody around 5:30 p.m. and he was taken to hospital.

Around that same time, police said a fire was started inside the home, but could not comment further on details.

No other details are available at this time. CTV News has reached out to the city for more information.