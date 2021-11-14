Police deem suspicious death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
Halifax Regional Police says a suspicious death in Dartmouth early Saturday morning has been ruled a homicide.
Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy overnight and has ruled the manner of death to be a homicide.
According to police, the victim has been identified as 35-year old Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas from East Preston.
"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," says the police report.
On Saturday, police say they were called to Braeside Court at 1:47 am. after reports of an unresponsive man inside.
According to police, officers located a deceased man inside.
The investigation into the homicide is being led by homicide investigators from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police remain on the scene of a Braeside Court residence Sunday morning.
