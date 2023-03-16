Police departments across the north offer condolences for fallen officers in Edmonton

The police community across northern Ontario is sharing their grief after learning of the tragic loss of two Edmonton police officers Thursday.

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, were both shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at a west Edmonton apartment complex.

“Our collective thoughts, sympathies and prayers are extended to the members of the Edmonton Police Service who are in mourning in regards to the deaths of two of its members,” said the Timmins Police Service in a news release.

“The grief generated by this tragedy is profound, but shared among those in the police community.”

Using the hashtag #HeroesInLife, law enforcement agencies in northern Ontario and across the country are honouring the fallen officers sharing their condolences with the officer’s families and with the greater community through social media.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with their families and our brothers and sisters at Edmonton Police Service at this devastating time,” said the Greater Sudbury Police Service in a Facebook post.

“The deceased Officers are West Branch patrol officers, 30-year old Constable Brett Ryan, with 5.5 years of service and 35-year old Constable Travis Jordan, with 8.5 years of service.”

“The thoughts of all OPP members are with the families and colleagues of the two Edmonton police officers tragically killed in the line of duty early this morning,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique in a tweet.

The thoughts of all #OPP members are with the families and colleagues of the two @EdmontonPolice officers tragically killed in the line of duty early this morning in #Edmonton. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/cYJk33FJlC

His tweet has been retweeted and quoted many times by OPP detachments and offices all over the province including the North East Region.

“A truly horrible event,” said North Bay Police in a tweet, quoting another tweet by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP).

“They will forever be remembered as heroes in life... Our hearts are broken... again.”

Our thoughts are with the colleagues, family, and friends of the @edmontonpolice officers who were killed today in the line of duty. A truly horrible event. They will forever be remembered as #HeroesInLife https://t.co/Rw37lszQJ6

“Devastating news,” said the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service in a tweet responding to the tragedy.

“We stand with their family, friends, community and of course our policing family.”

Our hearts are heavy hearing the news of two @edmontonpolice officer's killed in the line of duty. Devastating news. We stand with their family, friends, community and of course our policing family. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/zh7klY5ftw

