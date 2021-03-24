Police descend on Victoria neighbourhood for investigation into Beacon Hill Park murder

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and several major crime investigators launched an operation Wednesday related to the case of a Victoria mother who was found murdered earlier this month in Beacon Hill Park.

The body of 46-year-old Brianna Lozano was found on the south side of the park in the early morning of March 3.

The following week, Victoria police announced her death was being investigated as a homicide by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

On Wednesday morning, VIIMCU investigators, along with police from Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria, carried out an investigation in the area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

The area was announced as a zone of interest in the case and police were looking to speak with anyone who was in the area or had dashcam footage from the area between 11 p.m. on March 2 and 5 a.m. on March 3.

Traffic was briefly disrupted in the area Wednesday but was cleared by the afternoon.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and the general public is not at risk

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.