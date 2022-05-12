Police determine area is safe after threat at Orillia City Centre
Provincial police officers evacuated Orillia City Hall and surrounding streets to investigate a threat Thursday morning.
They closed Andrew Street from Colborne Street to Barrie Road for the investigation, asking residents to stay indoors until further notice.
Police say there was a threat at the City Centre on Andrew Street.
Officers did an "intensive search of the area" after being alerted to the possible threat.
A short time later, police stated in a release, "The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit attended and determined there was no threat."
Officers have cleared the area and allowed residents to return.
All roads have reopened.
City staff were sent home for the day and have closed the City Centre. They say it will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is investigating and asking any witnesses to suspicious behaviour in the area to contact police at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.
