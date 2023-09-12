Police determine Ford Focus not involved in Wellington Ave shooting
Windsor police investigators have determined that a white Ford Focus is not involved in a shooting in the west end.
On Aug. 31 around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report about a shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue.
Once on scene, officers found a 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that the victim was reportedly on his front porch when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.
Despite and earlier news release, police no longer believed a white four-door 2012-2015 Ford Focus SE is associated with the incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
