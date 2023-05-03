Police did not contribute to cause of fatal crash in St. James, watchdog says

Manitoba's police watchdog has found no evidence that officers contributed to the cause of a fatal crash in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood after an SUV took off from police and collided with a tree.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 30, 2022. At the time police said officers had tried to do a traffic stop on an SUV. However, the driver wouldn't stop and sped away.

Officers soon found the SUV on Truro Street near Silver Avenue where it had crashed into a tree.

At the time, an SUV was seen on Truro Street with its front end crumpled around a tree on the boulevard. Several police had responded, taping off the area and placing dozens of evidence markers on the road.

Police said three people were in the SUV: a man who had been driving it, and two passengers including a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman. All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, police said the woman died of her injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified of the crash and began an investigation as it involved a death.

The investigation included a review of police radio and call history, forensic reports and photographs, a traffic analyst and collision report, along with video recorded from different locations, among other things.

Investigators also spoke with the two people who survived the crash, as well as 11 civilian witnesses, seven members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, and two police officers.

"The civilian director found no evidence to support a finding that any (Winnipeg Police Service) officer contributed to the cause of the collision, injuries and death that resulted in any way," the IIU said in its release.

"As a result, there is no further requirement or need by the IIU to continue with this investigation, and the matter is now closed."

It said the full report into the investigation will be released once charges arising from the crash are dealt with in court.