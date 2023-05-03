Police discover body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Foxmeadow Drive after receiving a call that a man had been found dead inside.
When they arrived, officers discovered the body of a 39-year-old man. While they were there, police said officers also found a meth lab inside which was not operating at the time.
A 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were both evacuated from the home for safety reasons.
The police service’s clandestine lab team and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's hazmat team were called in to dismantle the lab and remove any hazardous material.
A waste management company was called to safely dispose of the removed items.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said the man's body was taken to hospital for an autopsy.
CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg police for more details.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation dayKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.