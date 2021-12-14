Police discover burning Audi in Oak Bay park

Police in Oak Bay, B.C., say they are investigating after a luxury vehicle was found burning in a waterfront park Monday.

Police found the 2007 Audi A4 on fire in the parking lot of Cattle Point around 6:30 p.m.

Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties says the owner of the vehicle reported that the car was left in the Goldstream area around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers were initially called to the scene after an "older, light-coloured Honda car or SUV" was reported driving the wrong way out of the entrance to Cattle Point," the Oak Bay police said in a brief statement on the department's Twitter account.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.