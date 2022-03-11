Police dismantle illegal grow op in Leamington, seize estimated $2.7 million of cannabis
An abandoned illegal grow op in Leamington was dismantled by officers who found nearly 500 lbs. of dried cannabis and more than 2,200 plants.
Leamington bylaw officers along with the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attended a greenhouse in the 1000 block of Mersea Road 2 with a court order to abandoned the illegal cannabis operation.
Police say officers found almost 500 lbs. of dried and processed bud in vacuum sealed bags and more than 2,200 plants. The total value of the cannabis is estimated at about $2.7 million.
"Joint enforcement is appreciated and crucial in successfully curtailing the ongoing illegal cannabis enterprises that continue to immerse themselves in our communities. We will continue to utilize whatever resources are available to stop these prohibited grows," CSCU Sgt. Chhieu Seng said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
