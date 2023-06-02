Police, dive teams at Lethbridge's Henderson Lake

Lethbridge police, along with dive teams from the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, are on scene at Henderson Lake.

Officials say crews are there "to assist" in locating evidence related to an assault early Friday morning.

"Earlier this morning, police responded to a report of an assault outside a business along the 600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South," police said in a statement.

"A male subject fled the scene and subsequently ran into Henderson Lake where he proceeded to dispose of items in his possession."

The suspect was arrested and dive teams are now working to recover the items he dumped into the water.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

