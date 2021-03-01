RCMP divers spent the weekend searching the waters of the Ladysmith marina for any sign of a woman who was last seen aboard a boat before it went up in flames.

At 5:19 a.m. Saturday, Ladysmith RCMP received reports of a boat on fire in the marina.

Two people were on board the 50-foot vessel at the time of the blaze, including a man who was rescued by the operator of a small skiff.

“Tragically, the second occupant of the boat, a woman in her 60s, was unable to escape the blaze,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The rescued man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The burning boat was towed to a nearby beach at Slag Point where the Ladysmith Fire Department put out the fire.

RCMP are expected to update their search efforts later today as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.