Police dog assists in arrest of suspect near Carseland, Alta.

A Strathmore RCMP police dog helped arrest a suspect who was found to be driving a stolen vehicle this week.

Officials say police officers observed a pickup truck that was driving in a suspicious manner in Carseland, Alta. at approximately 10 p.m. on April 17.

When the patrol vehicle attempted to stop the suspect, the truck fled the hamlet and drove onto the highway, but was unable to exceed 60 km/h.

As police followed the suspect, the officer witnessed the vehicle turn into a rural property, where the driver got out and fled on foot.

RCMP says that is when a police dog was deployed.

"A police service dog member attended the scene and tracked the occupant to an area approximately 300 meters from the abandoned vehicle," RCMP said in a release. "The occupant was located hiding under vegetation and arrested with use of the police service dog."

RCMP say the suspect suffered minor injuries during the arrest, but was treated in hospital before being jailed at the detachment.

Michael Mckie, 53, from Calgary, was remanded into custody and has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Flight from a peace officer;

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order;

Five counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order; and

Operating a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

His next court date is not immediately known.