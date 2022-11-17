Police dog finds missing hypothermic woman in Duncan, B.C.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are crediting a police dog with helping locate a missing woman who was suffering from mild hypothermia early Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, the missing woman's roommate called police saying that she was concerned because the woman had not returned home after an evening walk.

A search and rescue team and police dog named Halla were called in to help find the missing 58-year-old.

About an hour and a half into the search, Halla was able to locate the woman, police say.

The woman was found in a field near Westholme Road and was suffering from mild hypothermia, according to the RCMP.

She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment. Mounties say the woman had become disoriented during her evening walk, and that it was cold and foggy at the time.

"Our police dog services are an invaluable asset to our operations, including searches for missing persons," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.