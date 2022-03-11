Police dog helps nab Chatham man after break-in and theft
Chatham-Kent police say the canine unit helped find a man wanted for a break-in and vehicle theft.
Early Thursday morning, police received a call a white 2018 Chevy Silverado had been stolen from a residence in Harwich Township.
A short time later police received another call about a motor vehicle collision on Rose Beach Line and Antrim Road. Officers say the vehicle involved matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
Police attended the collision scene and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle. Officers say the vehicle had struck a pole and the driver had left the area.
Police K9 Helix was deployed and successfully located the man approximately one kilometre away. The man was found exiting a shed on property that was not his.
Through investigation police say it was determined he had broken into the trailer and then into a shed on this property.
The 36-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft of motor vehicle, failing to remain, possession of stolen property and two counts of breaking and entering. He was taken into custody and held for bail.
