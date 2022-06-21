Police dog helps nab driver who twice attempted to flee from officers

A driver who twice tried to flee from police on Monday is now facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash in Amherstburg.

Police say around 10:20 p.m. a vehicle was speeding down County Road 20 travelling west, officers determined the car was driving too fast and it was a danger to public safety.

Police tried to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the car continued to speed off. Due to public safety concerns, officers did not pursue the vehicle, police say.

A little while later, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision. Police saw two people flee from the vehicle on foot.

Police service dog Hasko was hot on their trail and searched the area for the suspects. They were both found and arrested.

Police say a Windsor man was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and failing to comply with the release order. The female passenger was arrested for an offence unrelated to the collision and released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone in the area of the 1000 block of Front Road South with surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage for possible evidence about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com