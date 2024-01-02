Police dog helps track down suspect who broke into east-end home
A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an east-end residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
According to the Windsor Police Service, just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call for service in the 1900-block of Rossini Boulevard.
Officers soon learned that a victim awoke after their home alarm system notified them of an intruder.
Video surveillance at the residence showed the intruder entering the rear of the home and subsequently fleeing after the alarm was activated.
K-9 police service dog Rolex and his handler tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1900-block of Tourangeau Road, where the suspect was then arrested.
As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling house.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
