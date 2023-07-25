Police dog killed, suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Etobicoke

A police dog was killed and a suspect was injured during a shooting in Etobicoke involving Toronto police officers Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t locate any shooting victims but did confirm that a firearm had been discharged, according to police.

Police say that while officers with the K9 unit were searching the area for the shooting suspect, an altercation occurred, and a police dog was shot and killed.

The suspect was also injured as a result of the altercation, police say. Their current condition is unknown.

Due to the nature of the altercation, police say the SIU will be notified.

