Police dog, searchers find missing boy in Port Alberni, B.C.
A police service dog and his handler are being credited with finding a lost boy in Port Alberni, B.C., last week, alongside other searchers.
On Thursday afternoon, around 2:10 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a missing 10-year-old boy who had gotten lost around the trails of Maplehurst Park.
Mounties and the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad went to the park and launched a wide-scale search.
"A missing child will always garner a large response from officers," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns in a statement Sunday.
"This instance had additional factors which made locating this young boy even more urgent."
Police dog Jammer and his handler Const. Gary Bartlett were the first ones to find the missing 10-year-old, who was physically uninjured.
"Jammer picked up a track quickly and we found him just off the main trail a bit scared but unharmed," said Bartlett.
Mounties say the search is a good reminder to the public that it's "never too early" to call police if you're concerned a person is missing.
