Police dog tracks down suspect after two London, Ont. pharmacy robberies

The Shoppers Drug Mart location at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S. near Base Line Road is seen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

One man has been arrested after break-ins at two separate pharmacies in London on Friday night.

The first incident happened around 8 p.m. at a Shoppers Drug Mart location at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

Police say a suspect entered the pharmacy, jumped over a counter and assaulted a cashier before placing items in a bag.

When another employee attempted to intervene, they were also assaulted. The suspect fled the store with stolen electronics.

No one was injured.

Police were called, but a search of the area did not locate the suspect.

Then around 9:55 p.m., police say a citizen contacted them after they heard glass breaking and saw a male leave through the broken window of a store at 530 Commissioners Rd. W., which was closed at the time.

A description of the male matched the suspect involved in the earlier robbery.

On scene, police say they found discarded clothing from the suspect, and a police service dog tracked and located a suspect nearby.

Stolen property belonging to the pharmacies was recovered.

As a result, a 32-year-old London man has been charged with robbery/theft from person with violence, break, enter and theft and fail to comply with release order.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Monday.

