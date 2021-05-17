Police dog used in arrest of man who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint: RCMP

An RCMP police dog was used in the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

On Friday, Winnipeg police said a man was driving his car in the lot of a restaurant in the 2000 block of Pembina Highway, when a man walked up to the car and pointed a gun at the driver. The driver of the car ran away, and police said the man took the car.

Mounties were told to be on the lookout for the car that evening.

RCMP said an officer patrolling on Highway 101 near Pipeline Road found the car, but when they tried to pull it over, it sped off.

The officer lost the car and reported it to other officers.

Later that night, around 10:35 p.m., Selkirk RCMP were called to a crash on Manitoba Avenue. A passer-by reported that the car – later confirmed to be the one stolen in Winnipeg – had crashed into a tree, and the driver had gotten out and ran away.

Mounties said a police service dog named Earl was called in and began tracking the driver, and found him hiding in a field.

RCMP said the man did not listen to officers, and the police dog was released on the man, who was then arrested.

Darien Williams, 28, from Winnipeg, is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, uttering threats, and two counts of failure to comply.

Williams was also charged with robbery with a firearm by Winnipeg police.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said he was taken to hospital, and was later released after being treated. Selkirk RCMP are investigating.