Police dogs, helicopter used to make arrest in canola theft

Two people have been charged after a significant amount of canola was stolen from a farm in Camrose County.

According to police, the theft happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 28.

Around 1:30 p.m. the same day, Mounties received a report of suspicious people attempting to sell canola.

Police located a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft, and the driver was arrested in Mirror, Alta.

A 12-gauge shotgun was found inside the vehicle.

At the same time, a grain truck believed to be involved in the theft was also located.

Police say they attempted to do a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Officers used a tire deflation device, and with the help of an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the driver was arrested.

A stolen grain auger, a gun, and a significant amount of canola was recovered.

A 33-year-old Stettler man is facing 14 charges, including flight from peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

A 36-year-old Stettler man is facing 16 charges, including nine counts of being unlawfully at large, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Both men are in custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 4.