Police: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, collides with two vehicles on QEW
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Sunday afternoon, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Mississauga Road for a collision.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the "sleepy" driver struck two vehicles on the highway before their car rolled over and landed on its roof.
Injuries sustained were minor, police said.
The driver was charged with careless driving.
-
North Vancouver haunted house on track to raise more than $15K for charityJim Myers has been scaring people at his home for 11 years, which he enjoys immensely.
-
Vancouver pumpkin carver continuing to hone his craft with each seasonal masterpieceThe medium Clive Cooper chose for his art is, by nature, temporary. He likes it that way.
-
'It will always be free': Manitoba woman bakes 2,000 loaves of bread for communityWhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada, a Manitoba woman started thinking of ways to spread kindness in her community. She came up with an idea she called The Bread Basket.
-
Dogs dress up for Halloween costume party in KitchenerIt wasn’t just the trick-or-treaters getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend in Waterloo Region – local pets also got in on the action.
-
Calgary prepares for a spooktacular HalloweenTrick or treaters are preparing Sunday to brace for scares and haunted houses throughout Calgary.
-
Damage at McNabb Community Centre on Friday now a mischief investigation, Ottawa police sayOttawa police are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a mischief incident at the McNabb Community Centre.
-
Vaccine mandates come into effect for some central Ontario workplacesThe time to get fully vaccinated has expired for many employees.
-
Rescued bird rehabilitated and released SundayAfter hundreds of dead birds have been found motionless, a majority dead, along the waters of Georgian Bay, there was a happy ending for one of those birds Sunday, thanks to a local animal rescue group.
-
Boo at the Zoo offers families tricks and treats for HalloweenTrick-or-treaters took over the Edmonton Valley Zoo this weekend to see the animals and gather delicious sweets.