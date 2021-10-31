Police: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, collides with two vehicles on QEW

A driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Sunday afternoon, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Mississauga Road for a collision.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the "sleepy" driver struck two vehicles on the highway before their car rolled over and landed on its roof.

Injuries sustained were minor, police said.

The driver was charged with careless driving.