Police end Amber Alert after one-year-old N.S. girl found safe in Quebec
Police have ended an Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old girl who they say had been spotted earlier today in Quebec after being abducted from Nova Scotia.
Quebec provincial police say the girl was found safe near St-Hyacinthe, Que. about 65 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
The alert was issued after a confirmed sighting of the child and the 31-year-old male suspect in St-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., about 90 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says both the suspect and the child were from Nova Scotia.
The alleged abduction occurred in Lanesville, N.S., about 80 kilometres northeast of Halifax.
Tremblay says the abduction was reported earlier today, and the RCMP were leading the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.