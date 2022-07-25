iHeartRadio

Police end search for missing Georgina woman

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Police say a Georgina woman who hadn't had contact with her family since April has been found.

Last week, York Regional Police asked for help to locate the 32-year-old woman who missed a court date on July 5.

Police said she had recently been seen in Barrie but hadn't returned home in months.

On Monday, they reported she had been located safe and "in good health."

