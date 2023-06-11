Police equip Calgary kids with new bicycles
Calgary police are helping kids "wheel into summer" this weekend.
That's the name of the program that provides bicycles and safety gear to students who otherwise may not have access to equipment.
Recipients also received in-person training from police officers.
This is the second year Calgary Police Youth Foundation and the Calgary police have hosted the event.
The aim of the program is to forge connections with the kids through positive experiences with police.
"We've got a lot of kids who are recent arrivals from Ukraine and elsewhere," said Constable Dave Brown of the Calgary police.
"They're still finding their place in Canada," he added, "and it's just a good way to help them settle in. There are smiles from the second they get here to the moment they leave."
Twelve youngsters got new bikes, gear and one-on-one training with police.
