Police estimate as much as $30K in damage after transport truck drives into Kitchener Beer Store

Police estimate the damage to a Kitchener Beer Store is between $20,000 and $30,000 after a commercial vehicle crashed into it and stole product from the business.

Police said on Saturday around 5 a.m. they responded to a report of a collision at a plaza on Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road.

Officials said the driver of a truck and trailer combination drove the vehicle into an unoccupied business located in the plaza. The driver reversed the vehicle, entered the business via the entry point caused by the collision and stole merchandise.

The driver then left the area on foot.

Officials said they charged the driver, a 39-year-old Kitchener man, with dangerous operation, break and enter to commit theft and failure to report an accident.

The accused was released with a court date in August.