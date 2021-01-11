London police along with the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team are on scene at an address in northwest London to execute a search warrant.

Police were unable to comment on what specifically is being seized from the commercial address on North Routledge Park saying those details are likely to be released Tuesday.

The location is in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road West.

Police say the warrant is being executed under the cannabis act.

This is a developing story, more to come…