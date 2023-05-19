Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store

Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) held a media conference Friday outside of Magic Mush, a store in the 100 block of Osborne Street which began selling psilocybin mushrooms earlier this month.

"These are drug traffickers and they're going to be charged accordingly," said Inspector Elton Hall with the WPS organized crime division.

Psilocybin is classified as a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Police executed a search warrant Friday afternoon, saying it will release more information about the suspects and charges in the coming days.

The store is run by an Ontario-based company that operates similar business in Ottawa and Toronto.