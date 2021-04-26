Police explosives unit investigating suspicious package

The Regina Police Service's Explosives Disposal Unit has been deployed to investigate a suspicious "object/package" discovered in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police received a report of a suspicious object behind a business in the area around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

People inside the business and in the immediate area have been evacuated and residents in the area have been asked to remain indoors.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted away from the area at Wallace Street and 12th Avenue, Wallace Street and Victoria Avenue, as well as the alley.

Traffic flow west on Victoria Avenue is currently unaffected.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.