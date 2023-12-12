Police, family appeal for information on one-year anniversary of fatal Abbotsford hit-and-run

The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to rescue a dog in Abbotsford is appealing for information in the case on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Marc Ellis pulled over on the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road because he saw a dog wandering in the road, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

"Marc exited his vehicle to corral the dog. Around the same time, two individuals left a nearby party, driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck, which later collided with Marc, killing him,"

a statement from police issued on Monday said.

Ellis was 38.

"The driver and passenger were observed on security cameras fleeing the accident on foot, abandoning the vehicle registered to an Abbotsford business," the statement continued.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle and surveillance video from the area in the immediate aftermath of the crash, but no arrests have been made in the year since Ellis was killed.

Investigators believe that there are persons that still have vital information. Marc’s family and police are compelling those persons to come forward," the statement from the Abbotsford Police Department said.

In a video posted to the department's social media channels, Ellis' family said they are still struggling with the sudden loss.

"You can't imagine just losing someone that was just a phone call away and suddenly, they're not there anymore," his sister said.

"Any little piece of information that can help close this case and just help us as a family to have a little bit of closure, we'd really appreciate that. So please share anything that you have."

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-859-5225.