Police, family concerned for missing Manitoba woman

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Robin Brightnose, 27, has been missing since the morning of Aug. 15. She was last seen in Thompson, Man.

Mounties describe Brightnose as five foot five and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers and Brightnose’s family are worried about her well-being.

Police ask anyone with information about her location to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.