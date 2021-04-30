Police, family concerned for well-being of missing Manitoba woman

Police are concerned for the well-being of a missing Manitoba woman, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Sundance Backe-Peters, who is 25 years old and from Teulon, Man., was last seen on April 24, when a friend dropped her off in Winnipeg. The missing woman was last spoken to around noon on April 29.

The Manitoba RCMP said it is possible she’s still in Winnipeg’s North End.

Officers describe Backe-Peters as five foot three, with brown eyes and long brown hair with bleached ends.

Police officers and Back-Peters’ family are concerned for her well-being.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call the Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police detachment.