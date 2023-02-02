Police find $160K in drugs in SUV's hidden compartment

Three people have been charged after more than $400,000 in drugs and cash were seized from two homes and a vehicle after a seven-month-long investigation in Edmonton.

In September 2021, police began an investigation linked to an apartment suite in Delwood that was used to store and process cocaine and methamphetamine.

On March 30, 2022, officers executed two search warrants — one at a St. Albert home and one at an Edmonton home — and seized the following items:

2.6 kg of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $208,000

Approximately $43,000 in cash

A variety of drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the sale and distribution of controlled substances

Police also located two kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately $160,000 in a hidden compartment of a Nissan Murano.

A 34-year-old St. Albert man, and a 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Edmonton, have since been arrested and charged with a number of drug related charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.