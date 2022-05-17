Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested

Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.

The incident began on May 2, when the police’s Firearm Investigative Enforcement Unit, as well as the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement and Support Team, began a gun trafficking investigation.

Officers were then granted a Criminal Code search warrant and public safety warrant, which they executed on May 5 at a home in the 100 block of Agassiz Drive.

Officers arrested one man at the time and seized 19 guns, including three unlocked 9mm handguns; an unlocked .45 calibre handgun; an unlocked .22 calibre rifle; an unlocked 5.56 rifle; and a prohibited AR-10 variant .308 rifle. Officers also seized four air guns.

On May 10, a second man went to the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and was placed under arrest.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man are facing charges in relation to this incident, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were released on undertakings, and none of the charges against them have been proven in court.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police said officers have been seizing more guns over the last few years than ever before, noting they seize an average of 2.5 guns per day.